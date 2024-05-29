2025 Cadillac Optiq EV First Look: Price, Range, And Surprises Good And Bad

Cadillac's electric vehicle lineup is getting a new, entry-level model, but while the 2025 Optiq may be smaller, the automaker has big ambitions for it. Set to arrive in the U.S. later in 2024, Optiq slots in under the existing Lyriq EV with the promise of 300 miles of estimated driving range, along with a lower price tag. SlashGear got an up-close look ahead of time to see how the new EV is shaping up.

While the familiar resemblance is clear, the Optiq feels significantly smaller in the metal. It's 5 inches shorter than Lyriq, though slightly longer than a Cadillac XT5; the automaker says it intentionally straddled small SUV segments, so as to appeal to a broader audience. Visually, the Optiq's proportions are less dramatic — and probably less divisive — than those of Lyriq, too.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The laser-etched black crystal grille is smaller, though still gets a dynamic lighting signature which animates (in fact, the vertical LED bars resemble trickling icicles, almost like the Optiq is crying) when you approach or leave the EV. More etched glass is used in the rear quarter panel, though the back end of the Optiq is about as steeply inclined as the Lyriq's trunk.