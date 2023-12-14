Cadillac Reveals New Vistiq EV, Bolstering Its Lineup Of Luxury Electric SUVs

Next, there's the supposed price. Cadillac says it won't clue anyone in until next year as to how much its newest vehicle will set you back, but it probably won't be cheap. Right now, a 2024 model year Lyriq starts at $58,590 for the base model and $79,205 for the all-wheel drive version with all the bells and whistles. The yet-to-be-released Cadillac IQ starts at an estimated $130,000 before any options. Somewhere in the ballpark of $70,000 to $80,000 is probably realistic for the Vistiq. That is, of course, just an educated guess before Cadillac spills the Ulitum-flavored beans at the proper reveal in 2024.

Optiq, Lyriq, Vistiq, IQ, and the ultra-exclusive Celestiq round out Cadillac's announced EVs. If you really like the letter "Q," have the prerequisite number of zeroes at the end of your yearly income, and you're looking to switch to an electric vehicle lifestyle, a Caddy might be in your future.