Cadillac Reveals New Vistiq EV, Bolstering Its Lineup Of Luxury Electric SUVs
Cadillac has divulged some details of its newest EV SUV, the 2025 Vistiq. This adds to Cadillac's Ultium-powered lineup of the Optiq, which was announced last month, the existing Lyriq, and the Escalade-based IQ. However, there is not much more information other than it will fit somewhere between the Lyriq and IQ in Cadillac's current electric offerings. However, just using that bit of info alone, you can form a hypothesis about what the Vistiq might bring to the table.
First, and probably most important for an EV, is range. The Lyriq has a maximum range of 314 miles for the rear-wheel drive version. The gargantuan Cadillac IQ touts an estimated 450 miles of range from a positively massive 200-plus kilowatt-hour battery. So somewhere around 300 to 350 miles of range or more for the Vistiq isn't beyond the realm of possibility. It will also likely be equipped with GM's Super Cruise driver assistance technology, and it probably won't have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
What's coming for 2025
Next, there's the supposed price. Cadillac says it won't clue anyone in until next year as to how much its newest vehicle will set you back, but it probably won't be cheap. Right now, a 2024 model year Lyriq starts at $58,590 for the base model and $79,205 for the all-wheel drive version with all the bells and whistles. The yet-to-be-released Cadillac IQ starts at an estimated $130,000 before any options. Somewhere in the ballpark of $70,000 to $80,000 is probably realistic for the Vistiq. That is, of course, just an educated guess before Cadillac spills the Ulitum-flavored beans at the proper reveal in 2024.
Optiq, Lyriq, Vistiq, IQ, and the ultra-exclusive Celestiq round out Cadillac's announced EVs. If you really like the letter "Q," have the prerequisite number of zeroes at the end of your yearly income, and you're looking to switch to an electric vehicle lifestyle, a Caddy might be in your future.