2024 Cadillac Optiq Revealed As Entry-Level Electric Crossover: Here's What We Know
Cadillac is adding a new, smaller, and more affordable luxury electric crossover to its lineup, but we'll have to be patient to find out just how competitive the 2024 Cadillac Optiq will actually turn out to be. The automaker is being miserly with information on its newest model at the moment — having basically confirmed the name of the EV, along with its positioning under the Cadillac Lyriq as the new entry point for its North American electric vehicle lineup.
The crossover's "spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers," Cadillac says. The two images the automaker has shared show a Lyriq-lite design with the automaker's familiar upright lighting, pop-out door handles, and large wheels on what's apparently an Optiq Sport trim. Beyond that, and the fact that it will be a "luxury compact SUV," we're still in the dark.
That doesn't stop some educated speculation, though, something made a whole lot easier thanks to General Motors' wholehearted embrace of the Ultium electric platform. That architecture — which underpins both the Lyriq and the upcoming Celestiq super-sedan — is shared with everything from the GMC Hummer EV to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. More relevant, it's also the basis for a number of GM brands' electric crossovers.
Fitting into an increasingly crowded range
The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, for example, taps Ultium for its fully-electric drivetrain. It'll deliver up to 320 miles on a charge, Chevy has suggested, and squeeze out up to 557 horsepower from its dual-motor configuration. The smaller 2024 Equinox EV will be more affordable, with at least 250 miles of range currently being claimed.
Over at Buick, meanwhile, the Electra E5 will also tap Ultium for a five seat SUV. Intended for China — with no U.S. launch currently being discussed — it'll go upwards of 339 miles, the automaker says. Albeit the vehicle was measured on the CLTC test cycle, rather than that used by the U.S. EPA.
Without knowing dimensions, it's tough to say just how the Cadillac Optiq will measure up on the road to either of the two Chevrolets or the Buick. The Lyriq's $58,590 (plus destination) starting price — almost the same as that of the Blazer EV — would suggest that the 2024 Optiq could be in the $40K bracket. That'd make it significantly more expensive than the Equinox EV, expected to start from around $30K, but for presumably a more well-equipped car overall.
We'll find out more details and features in 2024, Cadillac promises, along with that all-important pricing.