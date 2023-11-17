2024 Cadillac Optiq Revealed As Entry-Level Electric Crossover: Here's What We Know

Cadillac is adding a new, smaller, and more affordable luxury electric crossover to its lineup, but we'll have to be patient to find out just how competitive the 2024 Cadillac Optiq will actually turn out to be. The automaker is being miserly with information on its newest model at the moment — having basically confirmed the name of the EV, along with its positioning under the Cadillac Lyriq as the new entry point for its North American electric vehicle lineup.

The crossover's "spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers," Cadillac says. The two images the automaker has shared show a Lyriq-lite design with the automaker's familiar upright lighting, pop-out door handles, and large wheels on what's apparently an Optiq Sport trim. Beyond that, and the fact that it will be a "luxury compact SUV," we're still in the dark.

That doesn't stop some educated speculation, though, something made a whole lot easier thanks to General Motors' wholehearted embrace of the Ultium electric platform. That architecture — which underpins both the Lyriq and the upcoming Celestiq super-sedan — is shared with everything from the GMC Hummer EV to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. More relevant, it's also the basis for a number of GM brands' electric crossovers.