Lucid Just Previewed The Two New EVs Its Survival Depends On: Here's What We Saw

Lucid clearly knows how to build a fast electric car: In 2024 and beyond, the challenge is selling more of them as it readies an assault on the EV mainstream. To start, the Air lineup is expanding up and downmarket simultaneously, despite dropping the Air Grand Touring Performance trim level. Instead, the tri-motor Sapphire now rules over the roost with 1,234 horsepower and 427 miles of range, at a starting price of $249,000. Meanwhile, the Grand Touring now slots in as probably the most impressive Lucid for the money, starting at $109,900 and offering up to 516 miles of EPA-estimated electric range. The GT also borrows a heat pump from the Sapphire to improve cold-weather performance.

Subtle updates to the entire lineup include a new automatic pre-conditioning program to speed up charge times. But, most importantly, 2024 marks the model year debut of the most important Air to date, the base Pure RWD. As the most attainable Lucid on the market, the Pure RWD starts at $69,900 and still manages 419 miles of EPA range and 420 horsepower from a single electric motor.