2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N First Drive: A Wild EV You'll Be Happy Charging More Often

When I hop out back in the pits, Shute asks if I'm having fun. Uh, yeah, I think so, if my elevated heartrate indicates anything.

"I think the most impressive thing with this car is the fact that you can take it to and well over the limit and really enjoy it," he says. "I don't think we've seen this at all with any other production EV, and it's also very rare with modern cars with all their control systems now. So to be able to achieve that in an electric car and for it to be this fun, I think is absolutely outstanding."

Simply being able to track an EV consistently, I suggest, for multiple sessions across a massive media launch week, indicates how much effort Hyundai put into the Ioniq's battery programming and cooling system development.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

"Normally, you would see a Tesla slowing down after half a lap," Shute replies. "So people trying to have fun in their EVs would really have to drive their cars conservatively to enjoy a whole day. But I think we can see here that everyone has forgotten this car is actually electric, we're getting none of the problems we typically see tracking an electric car. And I know from my Pikes Peak testing that there is so much more capability in this car than any other EV I've seen on the market."

Given that Hyundai reps leave the constantly cars running to cool off and keep swapping at least one car out of the rotation to charge after each stint, I raise my eyebrows. More?

"Imagine Group B meets the 21st century," Shute laughs. "Don't let the electric drivetrain fool you, this thing is an absolute riot."