2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N First Drive: An Endlessly Customizable Electric Thrill Ride

Turning an Ioniq 5 into an Ioniq 5 N isn't just about boosting power, but that's certainly a good place to start. The N has an 84-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors — one at each axle — and you can even manually adjust the torque distribution to send as much as 100% to either axle. Feel like giving the 5 N a front-wheel-drive feel? Do it. Rather play around with rear-wheel drive? Go ahead. The world's your oyster.

As for output, the pair of motors makes a combined 601 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque, though you can up the former to 641 hp for brief bursts using the N Grin Boost button on the steering wheel. With launch control activated, Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 N can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, which isn't bad, considering this is a compact electric crossover that weighs 2.2 tons.

The N benefits from the Ioniq 5's 800-volt architecture, meaning it can handle fast charging speeds of up to 238 kW. Hyundai will let you precondition the battery for track use, too, which is said to give more consistent performance over the long run. Former R&D boss Albert Biermann said the goal was to be able to do "20, 20, 20" – 20 minutes of lapping, 20 minutes of charging, and 20 minutes of lapping again. On top of that, Biermann mandated that the Ioniq 5 N should be able to complete two laps of the notoriously challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife without any performance degradation.