2022 Hyundai Kona N Review: The Right Sort Of Silly

Someone at Hyundai clearly has a sense of humor. That's the only workable explanation for the Kona N that I can come up with, a dinky daily driver with an outsized personality, more power than it rightly needs, and an emphasis on giving those on a budget a taste of what the Porsche-blessed among us get to enjoy. It is, quite frankly, not what you'd expect from an automotive behemoth busy turning its line-up into a gallery of earnestly appealing EVs.

In fact, the idea of the Kona N sitting in the same showroom as an Ioniq 5 seems, well, nonsensical. Like the kid in the back of the classroom who insists on wearing a leather jacket regardless of the weather, and who makes rude noises while the honor roll students are prepping for their ivy league entrance exams.

Thing is, enthusiasts have been unexpectedly spoiled in 2022, and while the rationalist would point to the rise of crossovers and SUVs as a sign that the auto market is maturing, that's not to say there's no fun to be had either. The Kona N finds itself skipping class with the new Toyota GR Corolla and latest Honda Civic Type R, even if Hyundai's recipe to make a bad boy isn't quite the same as that of its Japanese rivals.