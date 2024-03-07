Rivian's Surprise Reveal Introduces New R3 And R3X Electric Crossovers

Rivian may have had us expecting the new R2 SUV, its smaller, five-seater sibling to the original R1S, but it also had a surprise waiting in the wings too. The Rivian R3 will be an even smaller model for the Tesla-rival, a five-seat crossover that will not only offer the automaker's smallest car, but also its first to get an "X" branded performance version. That'll be the hot-hatch-esque Rivian R3X.

The R3 will be based on the same, newly-designed platform that Rivian developed for its post-R1 series vehicles. That includes a new, larger cell battery design, and the Enduro electric motors that debuted on the dual-motor configurations of the R1T and R1S. That's a smaller package motor than the original design Rivian used on its earliest, quad-motor configurations, as well as more efficient and cheaper.

Rivian

Compared to the R2, the R3 will be 135 mm shorter, or more than 5-inches. It'll have the familiar Rivian family face, with a body-spanning LED light bar punctuated with upright LED lamps. However, at the rear there'll be a more sharply-angled hatchback, which will not only power open to reveal the trunk (and fold-flat rear seats), but have what Rivian calls "flipper glass" too. Basically, the upper glass section of the trunk lid not only lifts separately, but can be lowered to a programmed position to secure longer items like surfboards.