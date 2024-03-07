Rivian's New R2 SUV Starts At $45,000: What You Need To Know

Rivian has revealed its next-generation electric car, with the new Rivian R2 promising more than 300 miles of range from a two-row, five seat SUV. Priced from $45,000, the R2 debuts a whole new platform for Rivian.

Like many electric car startups, Rivian began at the top. Its first production models, the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, promised sports car rivaling performance from four motors, one dedicated to each wheel, along with lengthy range. More affordable versions followed on later, but it was only in recent months that Rivian began production of its dual-motor R1T and R1S configurations.

Even then, they're not cheap trucks. The current R1T Dual-Motor Adventure package starts at $69,000 (plus destination) with the 270 mile Standard-size battery. Figure on over $19k more if you want the 410 mile range from the largest Max battery.

Arguably the biggest change for the dual-motor versions can't be seen from the outside, or from behind the wheel. They debuted Rivian's own Enduro in-house electric motor design, smaller and more efficient than the initial motors, and — more importantly — cheaper. That's particularly important for the R2S, with which Rivian hopes to break into a far more mass-market sales category.