Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Is A 641 Horsepower 'Corner Rascal' EV With Fake Gears

Hyundai has now given the N treatment to its Ioniq 5 electric car and the automaker has turned into quite the monster. Its two electric motors boast a combined power output of 600 horsepower, but that can be boosted to 641 through a new mode called "N Grin Boost" that provides an additional 10 seconds of power through a two stage inverter. That allows the Ioniq 5 N to achieve a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds, a full 0.1 seconds faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera S. For top speed, the Ioniq 5 N can reach 161 miles per hour.

The speed metrics speak for themselves, proving that the Ioniq 5 N isn't just a cool paint color and a bodykit. According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 N is emblematic of three different areas of what the automaker's N performance cars are all about: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar.

Although dual motors and a lot of horsepower certainly help with straight-line speed, Hyundai wanted its first performance EV to excel at maneuvering in the bends too, so much so that Hyundai has taken to calling the car a "Corner Rascal." And it isn't just a fun name for marketing, Hyundai has gone to great lengths to strengthen the Ioniq 5 N's body over the base model with 42 additional welding points, and quite a lot more adhesives to keep the car on its best behavior when the track decides to get twisty.