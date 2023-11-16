Lucid Gravity First Look: This Electric 3-Row SUV Is Better Than We Expected

I walked into the crisply lit room and forced myself to withhold a doubletake, even before reps pulled back the sheet. Beneath fabric, Gravity's boxy bulk clearly eschewed the lines and shapes that I expected and which make so many crossovers almost indistinguishable from each other from more than about 15 feet these days. (Side note: why does "The Air" seem natural but same for "Gravity" without a "The"?) SVP of Design and Brand Derek Jenkins stepped in to walk me through the concepts that led to Gravity's final form before I started asking too many questions.

"I think this is, in many ways, a more challenging project than Air," he admitted. "Because Air is low, it's sleek and wide, and it's got all kind of fundamental proportions to make it just innately attractive. And here we had to really balance not making the car too long, and yet somehow giving it a strong presence and a strength that was still SUV-like. But still have a sleek enough profile while being aerodynamic and spacious."

Jenkins' design still looks undeniably Lucid but, in a crowded segment, ends up somewhat less unique than the futuristic spaceship lozenge of the showstopping Air. From some angles, Gravity serves the modern SUV-meets-minivan mashup with a squared front end, long swooping roofline in coupe-slantback style, and a serious rear aero overhang. From other perspectives, the muscular angles also recall the best au courant shapes from Kia/Hyundai and Lexus/Toyota, with perhaps a hint of Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Rivian R1S twinsies peeking through.