Handing Over Control To Mercedes-Benz's Robot Chauffeur Brought Out Our Trust Issues

I can't remember another time an automaker has flown me across the country specifically for the purpose of sitting in traffic, but there's no better place to do that than Los Angeles. Especially since California is one of two states where Mercedes-Benz has gained approval to market the brand's Drive Pilot Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system. Nevada's the other, though its traffic jams aren't as notorious, or as scenic.

Drive Pilot isn't for everyone — it works only in specific situations, and represents a significant shift from the idea of a car as a performance machine, or a statement of individuality, or really, anything other than a high-tech appliance. Since Mercedes-Benz is the first automaker to gain regulatory approval for a Level 3 system in North America, piecemeal as the process is and will continue to be, it has the privilege and responsibility of guiding everyone else, including lawmakers and regulators, infrastructure designers, and competitors. It's not a particularly enviable position, to put it mildly, but one that Mercedes bears with trademark German stoicism.

Before we got on the road, with a Mercedes-Benz engineer in the passenger seat, we were required to watch the same 7-minute video that's required of owners before Drive Pilot can be activated in a new Mercedes-Benz. It explains the tech in a basic way, as user-friendly as I can imagine is reasonably possible, and is available for review both in the car and online whenever the owner would like access. It explains Drive Pilot's capabilities and limitations, and clearly describes the operator's (formerly known as "driver's") responsibilities. It doesn't seem like enough to me — I was required to watch a longer and more in-depth video before I went tandem skydiving, which, had I really screwed up, would have killed two people at most. But hey, let's go boldly into the future.