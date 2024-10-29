2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Revealed, But Will Fans Embrace An Electric V-Series?

Cadillac has announced that its EV Lyriq SUV is getting an update for 2026. More interestingly, it's a performance boost in the form of the Lyriq V-Series. Cadillac adding a consonant to its models almost always means the addition of a supercharger or turbochargers, along with gobs of power. This V-Series, unsurprisingly, will retain the all-electric drivetrain that's native to the Lyriq — outside of that, there are scant details on the new sporty model. Cadillac hasn't provided the typical numbers associated with fast EVs like the 0-60 mph time, or gargantuan torque numbers.

Advertisement

Cadillac notes that the world will see the Lyriq-V in all of its electrified glory early next year, but is remaining tight-lipped on any specifics. However, given Cadillac's treatment of V-Series vehicles in the past, one can ascertain that it will likely be the top of the Lyriq model range in both standard equipment and price. And, just by nature of being a Cadillac, it won't be inexpensive by any stretch of the imagination.