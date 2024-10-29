2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Revealed, But Will Fans Embrace An Electric V-Series?
Cadillac has announced that its EV Lyriq SUV is getting an update for 2026. More interestingly, it's a performance boost in the form of the Lyriq V-Series. Cadillac adding a consonant to its models almost always means the addition of a supercharger or turbochargers, along with gobs of power. This V-Series, unsurprisingly, will retain the all-electric drivetrain that's native to the Lyriq — outside of that, there are scant details on the new sporty model. Cadillac hasn't provided the typical numbers associated with fast EVs like the 0-60 mph time, or gargantuan torque numbers.
Cadillac notes that the world will see the Lyriq-V in all of its electrified glory early next year, but is remaining tight-lipped on any specifics. However, given Cadillac's treatment of V-Series vehicles in the past, one can ascertain that it will likely be the top of the Lyriq model range in both standard equipment and price. And, just by nature of being a Cadillac, it won't be inexpensive by any stretch of the imagination.
Does an EV have what it takes?
Since every prior V-Series Caddy has been gasoline powered, it will be interesting to see how existing fans will react to the first fully-electric V-series. Either way, the addition of a new fast EV SUV is sure to draw at least a few sales away from Tesla Model X Plaid customers. That's not a bad thing, as far as General Motors is concerned. It remains to be seen whether or not silent EV drivetrain detracts (or potentially adds) to the wild aura the V-Series cars have acquired over the past two decades.
The biggest and baddest V-Series cars that Cadillac currently offers are the Escalade V-Series, a gargantuan affront to decency, and the CT5-V Blackwing, a surly muscle sedan. Both are powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 straight out of a Corvette. Neither car embodies anything close to words like "sensible" or "efficient," two words that typically describe EVs. Cadillac has to make the Lyriq-V a real monster if it hopes to retain the V-Series legacy with its electric drivetrain.