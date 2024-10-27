Adaptive Cruise Control Vs. Super Cruise: What's The Difference And How Do They Work?

The concept of cruise control in cars has been around for decades, but it's only been in the last 10 to 20 years or so that it's really come into its own as a vital feature. The overall goal of basic cruise control functionality is to maintain your car's speed while driving down the highway, which lets you take your foot off the pedal and spare you the toe cramps. Cruise control is not, however, an autopilot system, at least not in its basic form.

However, as with just about any other feature you might find on a car these days, cruise control is steadily evolving into territories it previously couldn't reach. Interestingly, cruise control has actually experienced something of a divergent evolution, tailoring itself to the needs (and wallets) of different kinds of drivers. Two of the most prominent forms of advanced cruise control systems are adaptive cruise control, which is more of a direct improvement on the cruise control we already know, and Super Cruise, which might be more in line with the self-driving cars of the future we've always wanted.