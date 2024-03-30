Cruise Control Explained: How It Works, And When You Should Use It

Self-driving cars are becoming increasingly intelligent, but whether they'll ever be ubiquitous and fully capable remains unclear. Tesla notes (for now) that its Full Self Driving Capability is "intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment." For many drivers at present, the automatic functions of their cars are limited to the likes of beeping sensors, flashing displays, and features like cruise control.

Cruise control is a feature provided as standard on a wide range of vehicles; it's one of those functions that some drivers adore and others barely use. While the feature doesn't take over from the driver by any means, it can significantly ease their burden. Essentially, cruise control allows drivers to select an appropriate speed for the road, conditions, and general journey they're currently on, and automatically prevents the vehicle from deviating from that speed.

Experienced drivers, of course, will probably be familiar with the basics of what cruise control does, even if they haven't really used it themselves. Rather more complex than that, though, is the question of exactly how it keeps the vehicle moving at a specific speed. If you've ever wondered how cruise control works, what the pros and cons of using it are, how it's developed since its introduction, and/or when to use it, this is just the piece for you.