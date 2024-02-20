Here's How Self-Driving Cars Stay In Their Lane, Know When To Brake, And More

More often, self-driving cars are making their way onto the roads — at least vehicles with self-driving capabilities. But for many non-tech-savvy people, it could be difficult to understand how exactly the technology behind them works. Is it cameras? LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors? GPS? It might look like magic, but in most cases, it's a combination of all of the above and more processed through none other than AI.

However, you should know that when we say self-driving cars, we don't mean Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). Merely having adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, parking assistance, and the like doesn't mean the car is self-driving. According to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), that is only a level two autonomy level (levels range from zero to five). Here, we are talking about level four because no level five car has been sanctioned and produced.

A level four car may still require input from the driver, but it can function fairly autonomously. There's no publicly available consumer level four car right now, but, several companies such as Waymo and Cruise, are actively testing and developing them in restricted areas.

So, if you hop into a Waymo vehicle, the question remains: "How does it know when to stop, go, and stay in its lane?" The answer to that is a bit of magical science, but it's science nonetheless.