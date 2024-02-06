2024 Nissan Rogue Review: Measuring Up To The Competition

The 2024 Nissan Rogue's glow-up is an impressive one. Where the old SUV was a fairly unmemorable blob, this 2024 iteration borrows selectively from Nissan's bigger, burlier models., A larger, more imposing grille, fancier split-section lights, and a stronger shoulder line leave the crossover looking bigger than it actually is. The wraparound rear light clusters have been exaggerated, while stronger branding and a contrast black roof leave the whole thing feeling more confident.

As is often the way, bigger wheels help there. 17-inch examples come standard on the entry-level Rogue S, with 18-inch versions on the SV trim. The SL and this flagship Platinum spec model get (different) sets of 19-inch alloys.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

All but the base trim get a power tailgate, heated side mirrors, and keyless entry. The Platinum trim gets a dual-panel moonroof as standard (it's optional on SV and SL). Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard across the board, with rear automatic braking, blind spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure warnings, high beam assist, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.