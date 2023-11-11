Every Generation Subaru WRX Ranked Slowest To Fastest According To Driver Tests

Subaru has been making the WRX in some form since the early 1990s. The first one launched in Japan in 1992. It has since been Subaru's performance-oriented car on par with products like the Honda Civic Type-R, Kia Stinger, and Hyundai Elantra N-Line. It's a unique product in the small performance car space. It's one of the few that offers all-wheel drive as standard equipment. All WRX models have used a turbocharged version of Subaru's iconic boxer engine, so you know what you're getting when you get into one. Fans often refer to the WRX as the "Rex," and it's one of Subaru's most popular vehicles.

As of this writing, there are five generations of the Subaru WRX. Subaru will often refresh the car within a generation, so there are more than five total models. For example, the second generation had two facelifts over the course of its run. Additionally, the WRX often comes in both hatchback and sedan models, so there are well over a dozen different WRX models out there in the wild.

Considering that WRX stands for World Rally Experimental, and the WRX has had a very successful time on the rally car circuit (especially in Australia where it's won several championships), this list will focus on each WRX model ranked by speed.