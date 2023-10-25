History Of The Subaru Boxer Engine (And What Makes It So Unique)

Subaru is generally known for a lot of things. Almost all of its cars come with all-wheel drive as standard, something virtually no other mainstream car company does. The brand is also known for its adventurous side, with excellent off-road capabilities and vehicles built for an outdoorsy lifestyle. You'll see a lot of them in mountainous states like Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, and Washington state, where there is also a lot of snow. It's because of that excellent all-wheel drive and each Subaru's ability to get out of sticky situations.

There are other things that Subaru is known for, and among them is the boxer engine. Nearly every Subaru comes with one, and it's been that way for decades. That makes Subaru unique because most other car companies use V-style or inline engines for most of their cars for varying reasons. Thus, the boxer engine is almost synonymous with Subaru, at least when it comes to four-wheeled automobiles. The company is so married to the powerplant style that whole web pages on Subaru's website are dedicated to them.

So, that begs the question: Why is Subaru such a big fan of the boxer engine as a brand? We'll talk about that, the pros and cons of boxer engines in general, a little bit about the history of the boxer engine, and its future in Subaru's lineup, along with the first Subaru with the famed engine. We'll also talk about other examples of boxer engines, also known as flat engines, in other types of vehicles.