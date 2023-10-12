Every Major Motorcycle Engine Type Ranked From Worst To Best

Motorcycles come in many shapes and sizes. There are retro-inspired café racers, adventure motorcycle-style scramblers, and speed-oriented sport bikes. They have gotten both smaller and bigger with a variety of designs to cater to a bunch of different lifestyles. You may be familiar with the small bikes that zip around crowded metropolitan areas around the world and cruisers that you can hear coming on the highway a mile away. With so many variations, it's hard to keep track — especially since those new designs have come with several different engine configurations.

When it comes to motorcycle engines, a lot of it comes down to personal taste. Some folks like the smooth high-speed of larger engines, while others prefer the smaller, more agile engines for use in deliveries and weaving through city traffic. As such, a list like this has a large degree of preference to it. However, based on what we've seen, we think we can get a reasonably accurate ranking of every motorcycle engine used today.

In general, we weighed not only the power and balance of the engine but also its popularity and use cases. Most motorcycles are used in crowded cities worldwide, so we put a bit of extra weight on motorcycles that are adept at that kind of behavior. So, technically, yes, the V4 is a more capable engine than a parallel twin, but parallel twins are much better in the city than a V4, so we think the parallel twin is better for most types of motorcycle shoppers. Let the games begin.