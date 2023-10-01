Ducati Vs Suzuki: Who Makes The Better Sport Bike?

Ducati and Suzuki are two of the biggest names in sport bikes, and if you're in the market for a new ride, you may find yourself torn between the brands. Ducati was founded in Italy nearly a century ago and is headquartered in Bologna. Ownership of the company has traded hands several times, and it's currently owned by luxury auto manufacturer Lamborghini, which is a great fit considering that the Ducati name goes hand-in-hand with higher-end premium motorcycles.

Suzuki is no less known in motorcycle circles, but it's not as synonymous with luxury as the European brand. Suzuki is a little older than Ducati and was founded in Japan, where it's still headquartered. The company started out making machinery rather than cars and bikes, which may be why — like several other Japanese manufacturers — the brand is associated more with more affordable models and more reliable engineering than with flashy luxury. That doesn't mean Suzuki sport bikes are hum-drum by-the-numbers two-wheelers, however. In many ways, Suzuki sport bikes are quite similar to Ducati, although they certainly have their share of differences.

So which company makes the better sport bike? The answer isn't really black-or-white but rather comes down to what specifically you're looking for in a motorcycle.