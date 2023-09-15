Motorcycle Crash Prevention Tech Promises Riders And Drivers A Sixth Sense For Safety

The Lamborghini Urus was used to test the prototype preventive tech with a Ducati Multistrada, focusing on three of the most critical and dangerous types of motorcycle accidents. In these use cases, drivers have limited or obstructed visibility, which severely limits their situational awareness and response time, and they could greatly benefit from a digital, sixth sense provided by the V2V technology.

One case is Intersection Movement Assist (IMA), where a motorcycle and car both approach a busy intersection at the same time, from two different roads. The V2V tech provides the car's driver with a signal that the motorcycle is approaching and advises them to approach with extreme caution. The second case involves Left Turn Assist (LTA), similarly involving two vehicles at an intersection, with the car aiming to turn left. When the driver activates their turn signal, the motorcyclist is immediately given a warning signal.

The third case is Do Not Pass Warning (DNPW), in which a motorcycle looks to overtake a larger vehicle in front of it while a car ahead of it is planning to make a left. When both the motorist and the motorcyclist hit their blinkers ahead of turning, the system sends a warning to the motorcyclist.

While still just a prototype, Ducati's V2V technology has the potential to prevent countless accidents and save many lives. Lamborghini recently unveiled a video, jointly produced with Ducati, that demonstrates the important safety technology. The video is available on Lamborghini's YouTube channel, as well as on the company's website.