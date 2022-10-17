The 8 Best Ducati Motorcycles Ever Made

Ducati is a storied Italian motorcycle manufacturer that has been creating some of the most desirable and significant motorcycles in the world, including scores of bikes for the street and the track. Although it is today owned by Audi, the company was formed in the early 20th century when three brothers banded together to form a company to build radios. It would not be until the aftermath of WWII and the decimation of their factory that Ducati changed over to producing two-wheeled transportation, according to the company.

For the second half of the century, Ducati made motorcycles that showcased the clever engineering and competitive spirit of the Italian people with some of the fastest and most attractive motorcycles on the market. Ducati's first engine, the Cucciolo, (Italian for puppy), was a clip-on engine for bicycles that sold well and set the path for future motorcycle development. Ducati was also involved in racing from the start, creating many bikes expressly for breaking speed records (via Run Moto Run).

The Ducati name is now synonymous with the finest quality and best-performing motorcycles on the market. They still win races and their reputation allows Ducati bikes to sell for a premium, with top models being more expensive than some cars. Ducati does not let its reputation carry the brand and is still a center for innovative engineering and Italian styling. Although there are dozens to choose from, these are, in no particular order, the best eight Ducatis ever made.