Lamborghini and Ducati have created a cruiser bike inspired by the Sian hypercar

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a limited-edition, sport-touring motorcycle based on the Diavel 1260 S. But unlike a regular Diavel, Lamborghini and Ducati’s latest creation has inherited the futuristic styling cues of the newest Lambo Sian FKP 37 hybrid supercar.

“The Ducati Diavel inspired by the Lamborghini Sian celebrates our shared values: we are both Italian, we are inherently sporty, and our design always distinguishes our creations,” said Andrea Ferraresi, Director of Ducati Centro Stile.

To resemble the Sian, Ducati’s newest Diavel 1260 S Lamborghini underwent a complete body transformation. The radiator covers, air intakes, central tank cover, silencer cover, central tank cover, and seat cover are now rendered in lightweight carbon-fiber.

Meanwhile, the front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover, and headlight cover are also made of exposed carbon-fiber. The new components match nicely with the bike’s Verde Gea paint finish, the same hue as Lamborghini’s Sian hypercar.

And like the Sian, Diavel 1260 Lamborghini has a nice set of forged wheels – a direct replica of the Sian’s magnificent rollers. The wheels are finished in Oro Electrum (Gold) paint, while the undertray and bike frame are also sprayed in lavish gold.

“We are convinced that our design is strong and one of the most recognizable in the automotive sector,” said Mitja Borkert, Head of Design of Automobili Lamborghini. “The unique silhouette, clean but extremely distinguished, defines the base of our design language.”

Lamborghini has a knack for hexagons and Y-shape motifs, and you’ll find similar details in Ducati’s tribute bike. The exhaust tips are hexagonal, for example, while the seat has Y-shaped embellishments to complete the look.

Most importantly, this limited-edition Diavel 1260 Lamborghini bears a special livery of the number 63. It not only resembles the founding year (1963) of Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, but it signifies the overall production number multiplied by ten, according to Lambo’s press release.

Interestingly enough, the number 63 is also the production cap for Lambo’s Sian FKP37 hypercar, and all 63 examples are sold out for upwards of €2 million each. Terrible news if you’ve been pining for the Sian, we know, but Ducati is making 630 units of Diavel 1260 Lamborghini to soothe the pain.

Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Gallery