How Expensive Are Ducati Motorcycles?

Like many high-end brands, whether motorcycle or any other product, prices for Ducati motorcycles vary greatly. On the higher end, the aforementioned Superleggera V4, or the Desmosedici and its $232,500 price tag, might as well buy you a house. But there are many models for less than $20,000, like the Streetfighter V2, which is one of the best commuter bikes around and costs $18,000.

For a truly cheap (at least for Ducati) motorcycle, there are options, like the Ducati Monster, the company's foray into stripped-down bikes that are cheaper (but also may look like an H.R. Giger illustration). The Monster 797 retails at $9,000 and has one of the lowest maintenance costs and one of the most dependable engines.

Ducatis are not produced en masse; they're built hand-made in Italy with high-end parts to meet the expectations the company has built for decades. This is to say, Ducatis are still pretty expensive, but there are options. For those who want to feel like a proper adventurer of the road or to have a taste of what it feels like to be Brad Pitt, then there are ways to get a Ducati without breaking the bank.