10 Motorcycles With The Lowest Maintenance Costs

Royal Enfield is an anomaly, as its new bikes share the classic styling of its hundred-plus-year history while improving on the issues that those same cycles were plagued with. As a company, it's been manufacturing motorcycles since 1901, although its current incarnation as an India-based manufacturer began in 1949. The best-known model it produced, the Bullet, was around from 1932 until 2020, and due to very little competition in its native India, it hadn't really changed a lot from a design perspective. When production on the Bullet 500 ended, many called it the end of an era, although the venerable machine had its share of issues.

The death of the Bullet was short-lived, however, as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains a lot of the style of the Bullet C5 Classic while improving on its shortcomings. It's no powerhouse or speed demon, and it's not meant to be. A 349cc, two-valve, fuel-injected single with a five-speed gearbox is the heart of this stylish ride. The sub-$5,000 price tag is reasonable for a nice-looking motorcycle that tops out at around 75 mph but is more comfortable around 55-60. It's great for city riding, which makes sense when you see footage of classic Bullets zipping around people, cars, and livestock in its home country.

Good, nimble handling and middle-of-the-road brakes and ride quality (and a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty when purchased new) make the Classic 350 a reliable, low-cost, low-maintenance addition to Royal Enfield's lineage.