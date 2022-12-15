The 13 Best Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made

Many long-established companies produce fine pianos, guitars, stereos, or motorcycles. However, there is probably only one that makes them all, Yamaha. Not only does Yamaha produce all these products and more, but it also does it well, garnering a reputation for building some of the finest precision-made products in the world. Companies occasionally seek out consultations from Yamaha to make special high-performance engines, such as those in the Toyota 2000GT and Ford's Taurus SHO.

While guitars and home stereo components can be fun to enjoy some good tunes, nothing compares to the exhilarating thrill of riding on two wheels propelled by a continuous succession of controlled gasoline explosions, whether it be on dirt or concrete. Yamaha's motorcycle division has been making excellent bikes of for decades now, with many cutting-edge developments and innovative patents originating from the company's research and development offices. Perhaps the best part about all this innovation and quality manufacturing is that Yamaha continues to offer its motorcycles at affordable prices and with high marks for reliability. Yamaha has produced dozens of motorcycles over the years, and here are 13 of the best.