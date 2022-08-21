The Toyota That's Worth Over 160 Times Its Original Cost Now

Toyota is not exactly a brand that comes to mind when imagining cars that are super expensive. A brand-new Corolla, for example, has a starting MSRP of just over $20,000. The most expensive currently offered Toyota, the Sequoia, caps out at under $90,000. That's not cheap, but it isn't Ferrari money. Toyota's bread and butter are efficient and inexpensive daily drivers like the Prius and Camry.

However, some Toyotas have been known to break the bank occasionally. Fourth-generation Toyota Supras are notorious for being auction queens. Back in July, a 1997 Supra Turbo went for a staggering $230,000 on Bring a Trailer. Last year, another Turbo Supra broke the $200,000 mark. That's the price of roughly 10 new Corollas and an entire parade's worth of used ones. Toyota Land Cruisers routinely go for more than six-figures at auction, so Toyota certainly isn't a stranger to high dollar vehicles.

Turbo Supras and Land Cruisers absolutely pale in comparison to the undisputed king of Toyota, the 2000GT. Even the venerated Lexus LFA can't hold a candle to the legendary Toyota 2000GT. James Bond, the secret agent Aston Martin aficionado, even took a liking to the 2000GT in "You Only Live Twice."