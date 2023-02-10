Here's Why This Honda Is Considered One Of The Most Reliable Motorcycles Around

Honda has been at the forefront of groundbreaking engineering honed by learnings from professional motorsports. Before the automaker took its maiden win at the 1965 Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, company founder Soicihiro Honda went motorcycle racing shortly after establishing the brand in 1949. In Honda's own words, "racing improves the breed," and this dedication has led Honda to produce the world's most reliable and durable machines.

One name stands out in the world of touring bikes: the Gold Wing. The first Honda Gold Wing debuted at the 1974 Cologne Motorcycle Show and has since become the gold standard of touring bikes. However, if enthusiasts regard the legendary Honda CB750 as the "King of Bikes," the flagship Honda Gold Wing is the "King of Kings" with its flat-six engine and unparalleled grand-touring riding comfort.

But above all else, the Honda Gold Wing has earned a reputation for its sterling reliability and bulletproof engine. Consumer Reports has named Honda among the most reliable motorcycle manufacturers, and Cycle World has repeatedly called the Gold Wing the "Best Touring Bike" in its annual Ten Best lists.