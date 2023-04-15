Classic Indian Motorcycles That Are Surprisingly Cheap

At the end of the nineteenth century, Hendee Manufacturing Company was established for the production of bicycles, entering what was a growing and lucrative industry at the time. While the company found success selling its Indian model bicycles, the winds were shifting and a nascent motorcycle industry had blossomed with the spread of internal combustion engine technology. Hendee soon switched to motorcycle production, later changing the company's name to Indian after its bicycles.

During the first half of the 20th century, the name Indian was synonymous with American motorcycles and eventually became closely tied with the image of a large V-twin motorcycle in particular. Indians ferried soldiers on the battlefields of World War I and World War II and also became popular patrol vehicles for police. In the post-war period, Indian found itself on shaky ground and struggled to remain profitable. Several attempts were made to revive the brand, often using foreign-built bikes with Indian branding, but these efforts never lead the company to enduring prosperity. The late '90s saw another promising attempt fail, and it was not until Polaris acquired the brand in 2011 that Indian's fortunes would finally be turned around.

Now on solid ground, Indian Motorcycle is thriving with several premium models on offer today. Premium is a key descriptor as Indian motorcycles tend toward the high end of the pricing spectrum. However, looking over its past catalog, here are nine examples of models that are -– relatively speaking –- surprisingly cheap.