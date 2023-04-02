The Timeless Indian Motorcycle That Will Always Turn Heads

Motorcycles like the 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T are cruiser bikes that have an ultra-modern aesthetic. Even cruisers from tradition-heavy brands like Harley Davidson – such as its newest iteration of the Street Bob — have a bit of vintage flair, but the matte black highlights and six-spoke wheels are decidedly modern touches that date the bike firmly within this century. The same, however, can not be said about the Indian Chief Vintage. Despite being offered as late as 2021, the Indian looks like it rolled right out of the 1950s and shares a name with the classic Indian bike that's been around for over 100 years.

Starting from the front of the bike, the ornate front fender borrows heavily from previous iterations of the Chief dating back to right after the end of World War II. Its triple headlight design looks like it would be more at home in a parking lot of Packards and Studebakers and not ultra-modern Teslas and electric vehicles. The tall windshield is an obvious stylistic callback to cruiser bikes that were new when Harry Truman was president and long before huge fairings became the de facto way to deflect wind from the driver's face on long rides. The low, wide seat and leather saddlebags tie together the whole vintage aesthetic of the bike. Put all together, the model is a fairly striking piece of motorcycle history.