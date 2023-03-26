5 Things Every Motorcycle Enthusiast Should Know About Royal Enfield

Motorcyclists have a lot to celebrate. From advancements in cost-effective electric motorcycles, to modernizations in classic touring models, those who love getting out on the road without the confines of a car's cabin have hailed the continuous progress that the motorcycle industry has brought forward.

One brand that many will be familiar with is Royal Enfield. The company showcases a rich backstory that begins in England, and has taken Royal Enfields all across the globe. In the third quarter of 2022 alone, Royal Enfield sold 203,451 motorcycles, enjoying a year-on-year net profit of $80.41 million.

Royal Enfield has continued to present itself as a force in the motorcycle industry. Since 1955, the motorcycles have been produced in India, and from 1967, the brand has lived primarily in its Indian hub (even exporting Bullet models back to the U.K. market). Today, Royal Enfield has re-established a research and development facility in England, only 50 miles from the original factory in Redditch. That being said, the highlights of Royal Enfield's history don't do the brand justice.

From these motorcycles' utility as historic tools of military victory, to the future of Royal Enfield including its new "Flying Flea" design (which borrows its name from a WWII-era Royal Enfield), these are five features of the brand that enthusiasts must know.