Honda updates 2021 Goldwing and CRF sports bike with new features

The 2021 Honda Goldwing and the new CRF dual-sport bike are receiving a couple of updates for the new year. The Goldwing is one of the best luxury-touring motorcycles in the industry, while the CRF remains a perennial top seller with its agile performance and dual-sport DNA. Honda is upping the ante by giving both motorcycles better features and a host of performance upgrades.

For the 2021 Goldwing, Honda is aiming to improve long-distance riding comfort further. The Touring model gets a larger trunk (11 liters more), good enough to expand the storage capacity to a whopping 61 liters – roomy enough to accommodate two helmets.

Meanwhile, the passenger seat backrest has a taller profile with thicker foam. It now features a more relaxed angle to improve riding comfort significantly. Also, the seat has a suede-like cover with contrasting seat piping. It not only looks better, but the seat ensures maximum comfort day-in and day-out.

The 2021 Goldwing is also host to significant audio upgrades. It now features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while it also gets louder 45-watt speakers with automatic volume adjustment. Other changes include all-red rear turn signals and a standard XM radio antenna.

The Honda Goldwing’s monstrous 1833cc horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine remains unchanged for the new year. With four valves per cylinder and a SOHC Unicam head, the motor churns out 90 horsepower and 102.5 pound-feet of torque, the latter arriving at just under 1,400 rpm.

Honda’s Goldwing touring bike starts at around $23,900 with a six-speed manual gearbox, while a dual-clutch automatic version starts at $25,100. On the other hand, Goldwing Touring (M/T) starts at $28,300 while the DCT version has a $29,300 base price.

Adventure seekers, rejoice! The 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally are better and more capable than before. The CRF300L has lost 11 pounds of weight while getting more power via a 15-percent displacement increase. The Rally model also gets the bigger engine but is now 9 pounds lighter than the outgoing model despite having a larger tank and a frame-mounted windscreen.

The 2021 Honda CRF300L starts at $5,249, and the CRF300L Rally is at $5,999. The new CRF arrives at Honda dealerships in March, while the new Goldwing is available this February.