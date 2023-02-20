Here's How The Most Expensive Royal Enfield Still Remains Affordable

If you've been around motorcycles, you've no doubt heard of Royal Enfield. The English motorcycle brand claims the title as "the world's oldest continuous production motorcycle company," with motorcycle production dating back as far as 1901. Production began in India with a factory opening there in 1955, and it was eventually purchased by Eicher Motors, an Indian company, in 1994.

Unfortunately, as its last place in SlashGear's reader survey shows, the motorcycles that Royal Enfield motorcycles have a reputation for being unreliable. In 2017, production returned to England with the opening of a Technology Centre near Leicester, U.K., turning the page for Royal Enfield. As part of the brand's resurrection under new CEO Siddhartha Lal, it would go on to release a brand new platform it calls the 650 Twins — a platform that is slowly restoring the motorcycling community's faith in Royal Enfield.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 have become part of the brand's recent success story and revival, thanks to delivering excellent value, despite the Continental GT 650 being Royal Enfield's most expensive motorcycle, coming in at $6,349.