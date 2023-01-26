The 12 Best Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Made

While perhaps not as iconic as Japanese market leader Honda, Suzuki has a rich history of motorcycle manufacture that dates back over 100 years. Founded in 1909 by Michio Suzuki, the Hamamatsu-based marque produces a wide range of motorcycles for various segments, including sports bikes, cruisers, touring bikes, and dual-sport bikes.

Some of Suzuki's most popular models include the GSX-R series of sports bikes, the Boulevard cruiser series, the V-Strom series of dual-sport bikes, and the Hayabusa, a sports bike known for its high performance and a top speed that exceeded that of any roadgoing production motorcycle before it. The company also has a strong racing heritage and has had success in various forms of motorcycle racing, including MotoGP, motocross, and endurance racing.

As an automobile manufacturer, Suzuki is a major global player, having routinely sold over 2.5 million vehicles per year since 2015, and its motorcycle division sold over a million units in the first seven months of 2022 alone. This suggests they have plenty of coffers for motorcycle research and development, and with luck, we should continue to see many new and innovative models in the future. Here we look at this diverse company's past with some of the most influential machines to roll off its production line and why they qualify as the best Suzuki motorcycles ever made.