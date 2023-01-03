Almost 50% Of People Say This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Motorcycle - SlashGear Survey

A handful of brands raked in most of the votes, but some did better than others. Royal Enfield, for example, took the very bottom slot in our survey at a mere 2.48% of votes, while Triumph followed it with a somewhat more respectable 8.26%. More popular brands appear from there, with Kawasaki coming in at 11.24%, Ducati at 14.21%, and Yamaha also at 14.21%.

The rest of the votes — a massive 49.59% — went to Harley-Davidson, however, which underscores the reality that brands may craft for themselves a visage that doesn't quite line up with real-world outcomes. Honda is known for its reliable motorcycles, yet its name doesn't grace this list. Harley-Davidson, meanwhile, is often ranked among the less-reliable motorcycles on the market.

Back in 2015, Consumer Reports published its own ranking of motorcycle brands based on its reliability data, putting Harley-Davidson in the middle of the list below Yamaha and Honda, but above Ducati and Triumph. However, CR noted in a separate report that while reliability obviously matters, consumers were also greatly influenced by their satisfaction with the product — so much so that they would be willing to buy a bike from the same brand again even if it isn't the most reliable on the market. With that in mind, it's easy to see how such a widely known and popular brand like Harley-Davidson managed to gobble up so many votes.