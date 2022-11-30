The 7 Best Electric Motorcycles On The Market

The automotive industry is experiencing a sea change, with a thriving public interest in more eco-friendly vehicles that use sustainable materials, and the motorcycle segment is very much along for the ride. While electric motorcycles have not fully crossed over to the mainstream, there have been several bikes produced by both well-known brands and relatively new startups to fill this growing gap in the market, and some truly inspiring designs and innovations have been created to meet the practical demands of electric vehicles and improve the rider experience.

The rider experience is somewhat different on an electric motorcycle for various reasons. With no gear shifter, it's similar to operating a "twist and go" scooter rather than a regular iron horse with a standard manual transmission. While some gas-powered bikes have found success with automatic gears, such as Honda's Africa Twin option with the dual-clutch transmission, it can take some getting used to, and some might complain of losing the feel of a connection with the road. Electric vehicles are also much quicker than their fossil-fuel counterparts, so due care should be taken during the adjustment period. They are also much quieter, which can leave some riders missing the engine's note as they gun the throttle.

Whatever your thoughts on the electric motorcycle, it is undoubtedly here to stay and will likely become as commonplace as gas-powered options in the not-too-distant future. Here we have compiled our list of the best currently-available electric steeds for all types of terrains and riding styles.