10 Coolest Features Of Harley-Davidson's New LiveWire Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson has established itself as the world's leading manufacturer of old-school, tough-guy motorcycles, but it has a problem. By the latter part of the 2010s, most of the riders who wanted a Harley had already bought one, and sales numbers were on a significant decline. Just like every other part of the transport industry, the future of motorcycles looks likely to be powered by electricity. But, launching an electric Harley would fly directly in the face of the loud, proud, and brash imagery that the brand had been relying on to sell bikes for decades.

Rather than try and change the course of the main Harley-Davidson brand, the company decided to launch a separate sub-brand called LiveWire. While the original LiveWire bike went on sale in 2019, it took until 2021 for the brand to become officially separated from the main Harley-Davidson line. Now, the newly-established electric bike manufacturer is looking to flesh out its lineup, and it recently announced a second model, called the Del Mar.