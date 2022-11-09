The 11 Best Triumph Motorcycles Ever Made

Triumph has a rich heritage dating back over 100 years. As the U.K.'s most prominent manufacturer of motorcycles, it ranks among the best in the world for its products' build quality, rider experience, features, and aesthetic appeal. Ever since Marlon Brando rode his Triumph Thunderbird 6T across the silver screen in "The Wild One," the marque has cemented itself as an engineering icon and one of the coolest brands on two wheels.

Triumph is also notable for the wide selection of machines it creates. The product line ranges from high-powered adventure bikes, such as the Tiger 1200 Explorer, to racing bikes, such as the much-lauded Daytona 675, to off-roaders, including the Scrambler 900, to classic bikes, such as the Bonneville, to which the brand is most closely associated.

Metaphorically speaking, it hasn't always been smooth riding for Triumph. Established as an importer of sewing machines and bicycles by German industrialist Siegfried Bettmann, the first motorcycle rolled off the production line as far back as 1902. Triumph went on to enjoy great success, both commercially and competitively, before posting substantial financial losses and declaring bankruptcy in the late 1970s.

Fast forward to today, and a new era of Triumph. It was saved from the brink of obscurity by John Bloor in 1983, who established Triumph Motorcycles Limited and got to work redesigning old icons, such as the Bonneville, while simultaneously creating new machines to compete with the dominant U.S. and Japanese markets. As recorded in The Economist, the company went from strength to strength, and today, Triumph produces some of the world's most recognizable and coveted motorcycles. Here we look at 11 of the most iconic bikes the British brand has created over the years.