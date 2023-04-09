5 Of The Most Underrated Triumph Motorcycles Ever Made

Triumph motorcycles are some of the most widely recognized in the entire world. Steve McQueen famously piloted one during the iconic chase sequence in "The Great Escape," as well as Elvis and Evel Knievel have been some of the brand's legendary owners throughout the years. Today, superstars like Ryan Reynolds include Triumph bikes in their garages, maintaining a long history of celebrity ownership across the decades.

The story of Triumph motorcycles began in 1902, when the company's founder Siegfried Bettmann introduced an engine to his bicycle design. In the post-war years, Triumph saw continuing financial pressure and ultimately receded into the background of the motorcycle marketplace until John Bloor revived the brand. In 1987, a "new Triumph" motor is tested, and shortly after, the Triumph name is resurrected.

Today, both vintage and new model year Triumphs have become a hot commodity for collectors and enthusiasts. Still, many Triumph models remain underappreciated by the masses for one reason or another. Whether it be a subsection of the truly "Triumphant" Bonneville line, or a Daytona make that just didn't cut it for consumers, these are the most underrated motorcycles to leave the Triumph factory floor.