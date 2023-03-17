5 Of The Most Underrated Motorcycles Ever Made

The automotive landscape is molded by bold new designs and powerful engines. Drivers have consistently flocked to high performance automobiles, as well as cars that sport iconic history and a classic design. The same can be said of motorcycles that dominate the attention of gearheads around the world. In the United States, there has recently been a resurgence in motorcycle sales (with 2021 recording the highest motorcycle sales figures in 15 years).

This means that a huge new volume of people are getting into the biker lifestyle and enjoying the open road in all its glory. With this decision to go all in on the biker life comes the all-important choice of selecting a great ride to carry you along on your journey.

For those seeking a new motorcycle and looking for something that's perhaps less mainstream, but still brings excellent drivability and road feel, these underrated motorcycles are sure to spark your imagination. From the KTM 1290 Super Duke GT, to the classic Triumph Bonneville's younger sibling, these five bikes offer an amazing experience while often remaining just outside the marketplace's spotlight.