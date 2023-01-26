The 10 Best KTM Motorcycles Ever Made

KTM isn't necessarily the first brand that springs to mind when you think of motorcycles, with the big Japanese, German, and American marques being far more ubiquitous in the world's market. However, the Austrian bike manufacturer has acquired a very loyal following since it first started production in its current form in 1992, and the company has a history going back as far as the 1930s.

KTM (an acronym of the less-catchy Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen) is well known for its wide selection of motorcycles that are some of the industry's most well-regarded, especially in the off-road and adventure segments in which the brand is notorious. KTM is recognizable for its products' trademark orange livery and is lauded for its machines' impressive build quality and positive rider experience across the company's extensive range.

KTM's diverse product line has given us some of the most advanced, competitive, and downright exciting motorcycles in its relatively short production run, having been the motorcycle of choice for many motocross, supermoto, and Moto3 riders, while also being a regular fixture in the grueling Paris-Dakar Rally. Here we take a deep dive into our pick of the best bikes that the carrot-color-coded company has created to date.