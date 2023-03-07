We Asked ChatGPT What The Best Triumph Motorcycle Ever Made Is, And We Completely Agree

The Triumph range is a star-studded affair with celebrity owners from Steve McQueen to Ryan Reynolds. The bikes themselves jump out at viewers almost as magnetically as the people who have owned them. Relaunched in 1983 by John Bloor, Triumph has made a meteoric return to the world of high-performance motorcycles. Yet, whether vintage or modern suits your particular taste, Triumph has likely built a bike to catch your eye. Some of the most notable models are the TR6 Trophy (driven by McQueen in the famous chase scene from "The Great Escape"), the Thruxton range, and the Daytona bikes.

We initiated a conversation with ChatGPT to ascertain the best Triumph motorcycle that's left the production line, and it had some surprisingly direct opinions. "The best Triumph Motorcycle ever made is subjective and dependent on personal preference," it starts. "However, some of the most popular models include the Bonneville, the Speed Triple, and the Tiger. These models have been praised for their performance, style, and overall quality." These are all excellent models, of course, and certainly deserve to have their names thrown into the ring when debating which Triumph stands tallest among true greats. But what ChatGPT offers next might be somewhat surprising to those who have experimented with the AI system.