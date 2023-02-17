5 Luxury Vehicles That Make Up Ryan Reynolds Car Collection

Ryan Reynolds is well known in the world of Hollywood cinema. He got his start in the early 1990s on Canadian soap "Hillside," and soon found fame in the United States, too. In 2002, he took on the titular role of Van Wilder, and then broke through into a blended genre of action-comedy that has seen him take on the comic anti-hero "Deadpool," and star in the totally unique VR world brought to the screen in "Free Guy."

CNBC reports that Ryan Reynolds opened up in 2022 about what drives success for him, noting "we live in a world... [where] we have an instinct to win, crush, and kill. But if you can disengage or disarm that instinct for a second and replace it with seeking to learn about somebody instead, that... has quite literally changed every aspect of my life."

It's perhaps this inquisitive driving force and a magnetic personality that led Reynolds to acquire the Wrexham Association Football Club alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenny in 2020. The duo paid about $2.5 million to acquire the team and have been pouring their time, energy, and financial backing into the club tucked just over the interior British border into North Wales.

All this leads viewers to see a joyous and hard-working entertainer that can surely justify ownership of a collection of truly luxurious automobiles. And, indeed his garage is stocked full of amazing motors.