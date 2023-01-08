The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Manny Pacquiao's Collection

Whereas Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the proud owner of Bugattis, Paganis, and Koenigseggs that would easily cost millions each, the most expensive car in Manny Pacquaio's collection is a Ferrari 458 Italia. Are you surprised? So were we. According to Bleacher Report, Pacquiao acquired his Ferrari 458 Italia in 2011 after clashing with Mexican boxing champ Juan Manuel Marquez. The Ferrari is still an expensive supercar (Starting at $239,340 when bought new, via CarBuzz), and it has a naturally-aspirated 4.5-liter V8 that pumps out 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque.

Revving to an unbelievable 9,000 rpm, the Ferrari 458 Italia is as quick as PacMan's left hook. According to MotorTrend, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and breaks the quarter-mile in 10.9 seconds at 134 mph. Production for the Type F142 Ferrari 458 Italia ran from 2009 to 2015. The Ferrari 488 GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) succeeded the 458 and was the first mid-engine Ferrari to have a turbocharged V8 since the F40.

Oksana Kuznetsova Dnepr/Shutterstock

The next most expensive car in Manny Pacquiao's garage is a Mercedes-Benz SL 550. The latest generation Mercedes-AMG SL is a different car from its glorious predecessors. It has a standard all-wheel drivetrain for the first time in history and a folding soft-top roof. The most potent version is the SL 63 with a 577 horsepower 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, but the base SL 55 is no slouch with 469 horsepower. Pacquiao has yet to buy himself the all-new $190,000 Mercedes-AMG SL, but he has an older Mercedes SL 550 chilling in his garage.