We Asked ChatGPT What The Best Fighter Plane Ever Made Is, Here's What It Said

ChatGPT is a fascinating AI tool that's hit the consumer market to rave reviews. While some see these generative AI tools as a means to skip out on homework in high school (or even in lower grades), ChatGPT is equally positioned to provide reasoned feedback on some of the most important questions of our time. ChatGPT has told us that advanced robotics and quantum computing will become increasingly integrated into our daily lives. It's also weighed in on the best fighter jets that have ever been produced.

In conversation about fighter planes, ChatGPT was quick to note the complexity of the topic. "It is difficult to determine the best fighter plane ever made as it depends on various factors such as the purpose of the aircraft and the time period in which it was used," it offered. "However, some aircraft that are often considered among the best are the F-22 Raptor, the F-15 Eagle, and the Eurofighter Typhoon. These aircraft are known for their maneuverability, speed, and advanced technology," the AI concluded. These selections are keen observations and certainly showcase ChatGPT's ability to deliver critical insight, made more impressive by the fact that the system doesn't have real-time internet access. It was trained using language model inputs that included internet sources, but it cannot seek information from live resources. Drawing only from its existing 'knowledge base' ChatGPT still manages to provide some compelling conversation.