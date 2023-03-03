We Asked ChatGPT What The Best Fighter Plane Ever Made Is, Here's What It Said
ChatGPT is a fascinating AI tool that's hit the consumer market to rave reviews. While some see these generative AI tools as a means to skip out on homework in high school (or even in lower grades), ChatGPT is equally positioned to provide reasoned feedback on some of the most important questions of our time. ChatGPT has told us that advanced robotics and quantum computing will become increasingly integrated into our daily lives. It's also weighed in on the best fighter jets that have ever been produced.
In conversation about fighter planes, ChatGPT was quick to note the complexity of the topic. "It is difficult to determine the best fighter plane ever made as it depends on various factors such as the purpose of the aircraft and the time period in which it was used," it offered. "However, some aircraft that are often considered among the best are the F-22 Raptor, the F-15 Eagle, and the Eurofighter Typhoon. These aircraft are known for their maneuverability, speed, and advanced technology," the AI concluded. These selections are keen observations and certainly showcase ChatGPT's ability to deliver critical insight, made more impressive by the fact that the system doesn't have real-time internet access. It was trained using language model inputs that included internet sources, but it cannot seek information from live resources. Drawing only from its existing 'knowledge base' ChatGPT still manages to provide some compelling conversation.
F-22 Raptor
The F-22 Raptor is a great starting point when discussing high-powered aerial combat aircraft. The F-22 Raptor was first flown in 1997 after just six years in the development stage. Built by Lockheed Martin, 195 F-22 Raptors were delivered to the U.S. Air Force between 1997 and 2012 (187 combat operational units and eight test aircraft). ChatGPT jumped on the F-22 Raptor as a classic example of a potent warfighting tool. "The F-22 Raptor is often considered one of the best fighter planes due to its advanced stealth capabilities, advanced avionics, and superior speed and maneuverability. It is a fifth-generation fighter that has the ability to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground combat missions," it offered.
The U.S. Air Force echoes these sentiments, noting that "the F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft." The F-22 is rounded out with enhanced stealth capabilities and massive thrust that brings it to cruising speeds greater than Mach 1.5. This means that a highly skilled pilot sitting in the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor is likely able to counter virtually any threat that an enemy combatant may pose with ease. The cockpit is designed with state-of-the-art sensor fusion to maximize situational awareness for the solo pilot. This gives Air Force flyers the ability to identify threats and mitigate them before the enemy can make the first move. F-22 Raptors are typically equipped with six AIM-120 AMRAAMs and two AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles. When attacking ground targets, F-22s carry two 1,000-pound GBU-32 munitions and future updates will bring additional missiles in air-to-ground configurations as well as up to eight small-diameter bombs.
F-15 Eagle
The F-15 Eagle is the oldest aircraft on this list. However, the fighter plane is a spectacle in the skies and remains a core offensive feature in the arsenal of the U.S. Air Force. "The F-15 Eagle is another fighter plane that is often regarded as one of the best. It is known for its exceptional speed, maneuverability, and advanced weaponry systems. The F-15 has been in service for over four decades and has proven to be a reliable and capable fighter aircraft," ChatGPT offers on the fighter.
F-15s first flew in 1972 and F-15 Eagles were first delivered to the Air Force in 1974. F-15 Eagle modifications have seen one and two-seat configurations (the F-15C and F-15D) enter service, as well as later improvement packages designed to add muscle to the aircraft's weapons systems. These updates took place in the late 1970s and early 1980s, respectively. Built by McDonnell Douglass Corp., the Air Force operates 249 F-15 Eagles (as of April 2019), and newer variants of the aircraft are slated to continue serving as a primary strike package into the 2030s. Like the F-22, F-15 aircraft are built for maneuverability and speed. They enjoy significant tactical advantages over enemy craft in the sky. The Air Force says that "it can penetrate enemy defense and outperform and outfight any current enemy aircraft." The F-15 is capable of reaching Mach 2 (1,875 miles per hour) and has a height ceiling of 65,000 feet. A fighter will typically carry an internally mounted M-61A1 20mm six-barrel cannon, four AIM-9 Sidewinders, and four AIM-120 AMRAAMs.
Eurofighter Typhoon
The last aircraft ChatGPT highlighted was the Typhoon, produced by Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH and coordinated through the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA). The Eurofighter Typhoon is a joint technology product co-authored by the U.K., German, Spanish, and Italian governments, national aerospace and defense industries BAE Systems, Leonardo Aircraft Division, and Airbus Defense & Space. "The Eurofighter Typhoon is a relatively new fighter aircraft that is used by several European countries. It is known for its advanced avionics, weapons systems, and superior maneuverability," ChatGPT notes. However, the AI glosses over the fact that five European countries (the four partner nations and Austria) all deploy the aircraft, as well as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait's national military forces.
ChatGPT notes that "the Eurofighter Typhoon is capable of conducting air-to-air and air-to-ground combat missions, making it a versatile and capable fighter aircraft." Indeed, the Eurofighter Typhoon is capable of simultaneously deployable combat missions covering both targeting roles. The design team claims that the aircraft is "the world's most advanced swing-role combat aircraft." While the aircraft is certainly a relatively new addition to European and global partner militaries, the plans for this vehicle were long in the making (and it's actually older than the F-22). First envisioned in 1983, firmly within the Cold War era, its first flight was in 1994 in Germany. In its development phase, the fighter was the most expensive combat aircraft built in Europe, with a £32 billion price tag (about $38 billion).
The aircraft can reach an altitude ceiling of 55,000 feet and is powered by two Eurojet EJ200 turbofans. Its armaments include an internal 27mm Mauser cannon, Enhanced Paveway II and Paveway IV precision-guided bombs, Storm Shadow and Brimstone air-to-ground missiles, and short and medium-range air-to-air missiles.