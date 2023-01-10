Why The Kawasaki Ninja Is One Of The Most Famous Motorcycles Ever Made

The Kawasaki Ninja is sportbike royalty. Flexible, affordable, with performance consistently challenging the top of the market, the Ninja family of entry-level performance motorcycles has consistently grown its fanbase and improved its engineering since the marque's 1980s debut. At Slashgear, the affection for Ninja bikes is well-established – after all, three different Ninja models on the list of best Kawasakis ever made.

Why? Sensible prices and brand recognition both played their part, but the true history of Kawasaki's most reliably excellent model family goes back two decades before its debut. For decades, Kawasaki looked beyond the contemporary state of play to what the future market for motorcycles could be. In doing so, it saw and seized possibilities no manufacturer had yet tested, establishing the legendary Ninja brand and kickstarting the sport bike industry.