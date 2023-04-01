10 Most Affordable Suzuki Motorcycles You Can Buy Today

At a glance, it's hard not to like the GSX-S1000GT, and the better you get to know it, the more it impresses you. Despite being powered by the K5 engine, which was introduced way back in 2005, Suzuki went with the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach, and it's still an absolute belter almost two decades on. Suzuki also decided not to jump on the bandwagon here by offering ADV features such as off-road-friendly tires or a long travel suspension and has stuck rigidly to the sports tourer rationale. As a result, we have a bike that knows exactly what it is and performs as well as we might expect.

Much like its highly successful competitor, the excellent Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX, the GSX-S1000GT has timeless looks that shouldn't look outdated after a few years of ownership. Yet it boasts a host of modern accouterments that would make the James Webb Space Telescope blush. These include a 6.5-inch color TFT display with onboard navigation, cruise control, and a full complement of rider aids. It is comfortable and deceptively low in the saddle, making it ideal for those who lack the minimum 34-inch inseam that many sports tourers require. While the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT is certainly not cheap to buy, this is one of the more affordable liter-class bikes within its segment and has good value for money at the starting price of $13,349.