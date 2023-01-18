10 Kawasaki Motorcycles You Can Likely Afford

For most kids growing up in the '80s or '90s, their first experience with motorized transport outside of Mom's station wagon was likely a Kawasaki KE100. It was the most basic full-size motorcycle around and it was dirt cheap. It featured a 100cc, two-stroke engine with not much power and even less style. However, it had a separate oil tank for mixing in the carburetor and a kick start, both of which meant it was easy to operate and would (almost) always start. The simple engine was easy to work on and parts were cheap if it ever needed any. The simplicity also translated into durability.

According to Revzilla, Kawasaki produced these basic little indestructible bikes from 1976 until 2001. By the time it ended production, it was already a relic. Top speed is about 50 mph on a good day and on a better day, the brakes will stop the bike. In almost every respect, it is a terrible motorcycle. However, it is also an excellent bike as it introduces people to riding and it can be ridden hard all day long and take every bit of the abuse, ready for another day. Most of these were basically destroyed by 14-year-olds well before they could get their first car, which could make finding them a bit on the tougher side. But, should you find one in the wild, it should be no problem to get it for around a thousand dollars. As long as you are not expecting too much from it, you will have a great buy.

[Featured image by Tommy Denham via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]