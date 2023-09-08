2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Review: Is This The Perfect All-Round Commuter Bike?

For me, toggling through the different ride modes as weather transitioned from foggy and misty out on picturesque 17-Mile Drive to hot and sunny in Carmel Valley or on the way up to Laguna Seca meant I never needed to worry about slipping and sliding while distracted by yet another Bugatti or Koenigsegg snorting in stop-and-go traffic nearby. If I kept the bike longer, I figure playing with a custom combination of settings might fit into the mix to find my perfect balance between (most likely) medium throttle response and maxed-out driver aids.

I also never fiddled with the Streetfighter V2's manually adjustable suspension, but the factory settings probably err on the side of firmness to enhance the sporty appeal that potential buyers (especially newcomers) expect from a Ducati. For commuting, I might soften up the rear Sachs shock just a smidge, especially when I recall the V4 SP's smooth ride that left me wondering whether I had a flat tire on my first ride up into the hills of Malibu.

But do I actually need everything on the V4 SP that totals up to a starting price tag of $35,500? Well, the carbon wheels create that smoother ride and also shave poundage, bold wings add to the aerodynamic downforce, and a factory dry clutch enhances the exotic Italian appeal (read: a noticeable chattering at idle to attract attention). I can never say no to more horsepower—at 208 ponies from the two additional cylinders—but asking for everything from the V2 engine much more often almost feels more fun than timidly approaching wheelies at triple-digit speeds on the fancier, racier, more expensive V4 SP big brother.